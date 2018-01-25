NY Times reporter called Trump ‘racist,’ said RNC staffers were ‘complicit’

Jonathan Martin, the national political correspondent of The New York Times, called Donald Trump a “racist” and “fascist” during two campaign conversations with a Republican National Committee staff member, according to people with direct knowledge of the exchanges.

Martin said that those working for the presidential candidate were “complicit” in his racist campaign, these people said.

I first reported these heated conversations in my forthcoming book, “Media Madness: Donald Trump, The Press and the War Over the Truth.” Two more sources have now emerged to confirm the account.

The new information comes as Martin, who is also a CNN analyst, is strongly disputing the account.

One of the new sources is a former senior RNC communications official who was in the room when one of the calls took place. The other is a current RNC official who was immediately briefed on both calls and took the matter to Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary who was then the committee’s communications director and chief strategist. – READ MORE

The New York Times changed a headline in an article Saturday morning about the government shutdown that absolves Democrats of blame for the impasse.

“Senate Democrat Block Bill to Keep Government Open Past Midnight, Shutdown Looms,” is the original version of The Times’ headline — one that went through various changes as negotiations on the budget deal broke down.

However, a final version of the headline was published at 12:01 a.m. and appears to dramatically downplay Democrats responsibility in the matter, according to an analysis The Daily Caller News Foundation conducted using NewsDiffs, a website that tracks changes made to high-performing articles.

The final version of the headline states: “Government Shuts Down as Bill to Extend Funding Is Blocked.”

The Times substantially altered the original article as well. Editors nixed a sentence, for instance, noting that, “Senate Democrats blocked passage of a stopgap spending bill to keep the government open.” – READ MORE