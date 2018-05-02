Trump: North Korea Meeting Could Happen in Korean DMZ

President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday afternoon that he has proposed the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea as a potential location for a U.S.-North Korea denuclearization summit.

Trump had just concluded a joint press conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the White House Rose Garden when he returned to the podium to answer shouted questions about the potential denuclearization summit. Trump acknowledged that “various countries including Singapore” are under consideration for the summit, as well as the DMZ. He mentioned the Peace House and Freedom House in the DMZ, remarking, “There’s something that I thought was intriguing … some people maybe don’t like the look of that, some people like it very much.”

President Trump proposed the idea of having the meeting at the DMZ in Monday communications with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The message was passed along to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“There’s something that I like about it because you’re there, you’re actually there where, if things work out, there’s a celebration to be had on the site, not in a third party country,” said Trump. “We are looking at the possibility of doing it in that location. We’re also looking at various other countries including Singapore.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1