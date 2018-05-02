CNN Legal Analyst Dresses Down Avenatti: Stormy’s Defamation Lawsuit is ‘A Publicity Stunt’ (VIDEO)

Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti has been a practically ubiquitous figure on cable news the past few weeks, and CNN contributor and legal analyst Paul Callan wanted to zero in on Avenatti’s intentions.

When discussing Daniels’ defamation lawsuit, Callan asked what the “special damages” would be that an adult film star would be able to prove tarnished her reputation. Avenatti began to answer, but Callan champed at the bit somewhat, which prompted Avenatti to say, “You got to stop interrupting me.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1