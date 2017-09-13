Trump: New North Korea Sanctions Are ‘Nothing’ Compared To ‘What Will Have To Happen’

FOLLOW US!



After North Korea tested another intercontinental ballistic missile in late July, the UN Security Council approved a new sanctions resolution punishing the rogue nation, increasing the pressure. Trump celebrated the resolution as “the single largest economic sanctions package ever on North Korea.”

“We think this is just another small step — not a big deal,” Trump explained,”[Secretary of State Rex Tillerso] and I were just discussing not knowing if it has any impact, but it’s nice to get a 15 to nothing vote.”

“Those sanctions are nothing compared to ultimately what will have to happen,” he added. – READ MORE