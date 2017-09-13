True Pundit

Samantha Power’s collaborator at U.N. now her attorney for congressional probe

FOLLOW US!



Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power is expected to testify this fall behind closed doors to the House Intelligence Committee as part of its Russia probe, and one of the big unanswered questions will be why, during her final year as chief U.S. envoy to the U.N., she apparently made hundreds of requests for the unmasking in U.S. intelligence intercepts of the identities of American citizens.

Those identities are closely guarded under Fourth Amendment constitutional protection, and one of lawmakers’ chief concerns, according to Jason Chaffetz, former chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform (and now a Fox News contributor) “is the overall perceived ramp-up in the number of unmasking requests” during a sensitive election year.

In a statement last month, Power’s lawyer, David Pressman, declared that “Any insinuation that Ambassador Power was involved in leaking classified information is absolutely false.”

Pressman will likely accompany Power to any investigation panel hearing, since he was expressly hired as her attorney for the issue. Interestingly enough, the lawyer was also someone she described last year as “my partner” at the U.S. Mission to the U.N. At the time, Pressman was one of the Mission’s three top diplomats and a fast-rising star in the Obama administration whose job meant he was privy to many of the Mission’s most sensitive concerns. – READ MORE