Trump Moves Forward With Garden Of Heroes, After Years Of Statues Being Defaced

With just a matter of hours left in President Donald Trump’s Presidency, he continues to work hard for America, signing executive orders and finally introducing the National Garden of American Heroes.

On Monday, President Trump declared the National Garden of American Heroes to be underway. The move for the garden comes after years of civil unrest and riots that have caused dozens of statues to be defaced due to political reasons. Since the killing of George Floyd in police custody, activists have poured into the streets, defacing statues and businesses as they supposedly lobby for justice and equality.

While America is often referred to as being the Best in the West, it doesn’t come without years of civil unrest. Since President Trump took office, the Democrats have let the radical left act however they seem it. This usually comes in the form of riots, looting, and defacing public property, along with tearing down statues ranging from George Washington, Christopher Columbus, and even a 9/11 memorial. To the left, it doesn’t matter what the statue represents, it’s all about attacking our historic pasts.

According to President Trump, the garden is a fitting resolution to the years of civil unrest that have left several statues defaced or worse – destroyed. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --