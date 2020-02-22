Trump Mocks 2020 Democrats’ Debate Performances: They ‘Choked!’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump went after the 2020 Democratic contenders’ debate performances, zeroing in on their face off Wednesday night.

According to Politico, Trump didn’t mince words when he discussed Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

As previously reported on IJR, Trump tweeted about Bloomberg’s performance, but last night he took things to a whole new level.

‘She choked’: Donald Trump mocks presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar’s performance at the #DemDebate. More from Trump’s Colorado rally: https://t.co/wVyd4vhNqA pic.twitter.com/ySoXjQtnZ5 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 21, 2020

During his campaign rally in Colorado Springs last night, Trump added dramatics to his mocking of the Democratic candidates. He started with Bloomberg.

"Bloomberg made a fool out of himself. He choked!" Trump said, while grabbing his necktie and gasping for air. "I can't breathe! I can't breathe!"

