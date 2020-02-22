Meghan defies Queen, says nothing ‘legally stopping’ her and Harry from using their Royal names

Meghan Markle has told friends there is nothing ‘legally stopping’ her and Prince Harry from using their Sussex Royal name, despite the Queen banning them from using it, DailyMail.com has learned.

The 38-year-old complained to her inner circle that using the name ‘shouldn’t even be an issue in the first place and it’s not like they want to be in the business of selling T-shirts and pencils,’ the insider said.

They added: ‘Meghan said she’s done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry.’

[…]

The friend continued: ‘Meghan said the name of their brand pales in comparison to the foundation they are building and the enormously positive impact it will have on people and the environment.’

But, the insider added: ‘Meghan has told her inner circle that their success is inevitable with or without their current brand name.

‘She said regardless of the name, Harry and Archie have royal blood and no one can take that away. And that as a family, they will always be considered royalty.

‘She said they know what their true intentions are and that’s all that matters. – READ MORE

