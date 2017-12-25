True Pundit

Politics

Trump: The media never talks about ‘how Big and Strong our base is’

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump touted the strength of his political base Sunday, chastising the media for talking about polls that show Democrats are widely preferred to Republicans on a generic ballot.

“The Fake News refuses to talk about how Big and how Strong our BASE is. They show Fake Polls just like they report Fake News. Despite only negative reporting, we are doing well – nobody is going to beat us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump tweeted.

READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Trump: The media never talks about 'how Big and Strong our base is'
Trump: The media never talks about 'how Big and Strong our base is'

Trump's approval rating continues to hover far below 50 percent and has dipped as low as 32 percent.
Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: