Trump: The media never talks about ‘how Big and Strong our base is’
President Trump touted the strength of his political base Sunday, chastising the media for talking about polls that show Democrats are widely preferred to Republicans on a generic ballot.
“The Fake News refuses to talk about how Big and how Strong our BASE is. They show Fake Polls just like they report Fake News. Despite only negative reporting, we are doing well – nobody is going to beat us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump tweeted.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2017
Trump's approval rating continues to hover far below 50 percent and has dipped as low as 32 percent.