Sexual harassment scandals derail California democrats’ agenda

According to a report from Politico, resignations due to sexual harassment scandals have cost Democrats their supermajority in California’s legislature, thus temporarily saving the people of California from tax hikes, at least for a few months.

As Politico notes, two Democratic assemblymen — Raul Bocanegra and Matt Dababneh — have already been forced out of office due to sexual harassment scandals. Bocanegra resigned in November after the Los Angeles Times published a report detailing allegations from six different women who accused him of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Dababneh has stated that he will resign effective Jan. 1st following allegations that he engaged in inappropriate behavior, including masturbating in front of a lobbyist.

According to Politco, Democrats are heavily favored to retain both seats, but elections for replacement representatives will not take place for months. Without those two votes, however, Democrats lack the supermajority they need to pass any tax hikes, which is a favorite pastime of the California Assembly.

But the Democrats’ problems don’t end with Bocanegra and Dababneh. As Politico notes, the Assembly already has three hearings scheduled for January involving other Democratic lawmakers, with no end in sight.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *