Trump May Be the President of the United States. But at Christmas Dinner, He Was All Grandpa

For the past year, President Donald Trump has been fulfilling the duties required of the person who occupies the Oval Office.

However, on Christmas Day, Trump swapped his job as president for a title he’s held much longer — grandpa.

Ha, now thats a photo-bomb. @realdonaldtrump jumping in on a photo of Spencer and Tristan horsing around with Barron at Christmas dinner. Too funny. #Christmas #photobomb #tbt #throwback #throwbackthursday #merrychristmas #potus #family #fun

A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on

The Trump family celebrated Christmas at Mar-a-Lago in south Florida, and during dinner, First Son Barron Trump posed for a photo with his nephews, Spencer and Tristan.

First Son Donald Trump Jr. shared a photo of the young Trumps to Instagram — with the president in the background giving his youngest son bunny ears: – READ MORE

