American Leadership on World Stage: Unlike Obama, Donald Trump Supports Pro-Democracy Protests Against Extremist Iranian Regime

Posted on by
TEL AVIV — Unlike his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump did not hesitate to take a leadership position to stand up for Iranian citizens protesting the terror-supporting, extremist regime of Iran.

The same day Iranians took to the streets Friday in the largest anti-regime demonstrations since 2009, Trump put out the following statement on Twitter:

Trump’s quick and forceful reactions contrast with Obama’s silence and then soft-pedaling when pro-Democracy protesters were risking their lives and were being violently subdued by regime forces for protesting the Shiite fundamentalist Iranian government. By not strongly backing anti-extremist demonstrators, Obama failed to take advantage of a rare opportunity to support grassroots opposition to one of the most destabilizing regimes in the world. – READ MORE

Unlike former President Obama, President Trump took a leadership position to stand up for Iranian citizens protesting Iran's terror-supporting regime.
