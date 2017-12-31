American Leadership on World Stage: Unlike Obama, Donald Trump Supports Pro-Democracy Protests Against Extremist Iranian Regime

TEL AVIV — Unlike his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump did not hesitate to take a leadership position to stand up for Iranian citizens protesting the terror-supporting, extremist regime of Iran.

The same day Iranians took to the streets Friday in the largest anti-regime demonstrations since 2009, Trump put out the following statement on Twitter:

The entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change, and, other than the vast military power of the United States, that Iran’s people are what their leaders fear the most…. pic.twitter.com/W8rKN9B6RT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice. The world is watching! pic.twitter.com/kvv1uAqcZ9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

Trump’s quick and forceful reactions contrast with Obama’s silence and then soft-pedaling when pro-Democracy protesters were risking their lives and were being violently subdued by regime forces for protesting the Shiite fundamentalist Iranian government. By not strongly backing anti-extremist demonstrators, Obama failed to take advantage of a rare opportunity to support grassroots opposition to one of the most destabilizing regimes in the world. – READ MORE

