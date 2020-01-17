Trump Makes Aggressive Protections for Prayer in Public School

President Trump announced today that his administration is taking new steps to reinforce the right to pray in public school.

Surrounded by people of various faiths, including Christians, Muslims, and Jews, Trump affirmed an aggressive renewal of guidance given to public schools that is meant to loosen the tight grip around the right to pray for students and school staff.

“This afternoon we are proudly announcing historic steps to protect the First Amendment right to pray in public schools.”

Since the campaign trail, Trump has maintained a large and intimately engaged circle of spiritual advisors who pray with him, inform him of anti-religious influences in America, and have been tasked with creating policy ensuring that the free exercise of religion is not compromised.

“We will not allow faithful Americans to be bullied by the hard Left,” Trump said.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos published the new guidance on the DOE website. The formal guidance is to be disseminated to all public school executives. – READ MORE