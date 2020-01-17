Graham Predicts Trump ‘Will Have Been Acquitted by the Senate’ by the SOTU

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) predicted that President Donald Trump would be acquitted in the Senate’s impeachment trial before the State of the Union address on February 4.

Speaking to Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Graham said, “The best thing for the American people is to end this crap as quickly as possible, to have a trial in the Senate, bipartisan acquittal of the president.”

“And on February 4, when when the president comes into the House chamber to deliver the State of the Union, he will have been acquitted by the Senate,” Graham added.

Graham said that he does not want the trial to feature any new witnesses because “every witness being requested by Democrats were available to the House.” – READ MORE