Trump Lawyers Double Down On Prediction About Mueller’s Russia Probe

One of President Trump’s lawyers said Monday that his legal team stood by their prediction that special counsel Robert Mueller would soon absolve the president of any wrongdoing in the Russia probe.

“I know we, collectively, the lawyers, are looking forward to an expeditious wrapping up of this matter,” Jay Sekulow told The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Trump’s team had previously predicted that Mueller would absolve Trump before New Year’s, but they shifted the prediction to the end of January in light of recent developments, particularly Trump’s former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.

Other legal experts aren’t so sure. In fact, some are predicting the investigation to be drawn out for months, perhaps even through the end of 2018, as NYU’s Stephen Gillers told the Journal. “Flynn is cooperating, and that cooperation is likely to lead to further subjects or targets of the investigation. … If this wraps up by the end of 2018, I’d be amazed,” said Gillers. – READ MORE

