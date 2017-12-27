EMBOLDENED BY TRUMP: 10 More Countries May Move Their Embassies To Jerusalem

On Monday, after Guatemala courageously decided it would follow the United States’ lead and move its embassy to Jerusalem, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely announced that at least 10 other countries are discussing moving their embassies to Jerusalem as well.

As The Times of Israel reports, when Hotovely spoke to Israel Radio, she would not confirm which states were discussing the move with Israel, but Channel 10 reported that the first country likely to announce such a decision would be Guatemala’s neighbor, Honduras.

On Sunday, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced on his official Facebook account that he had told his foreign ministry to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He spoke of his talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying:

We spoke about the excellent relations that we have had as nations since Guatemala supported the creation of the state of Israel. One of the most important topics [of the conversation] was the return of the embassy of Guatemala to Jerusalem. So I inform you that I have instructed the chancellor to initiate the respective coordination so that it may happen. – READ MORE

