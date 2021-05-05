Trump launches new communications platform months after Twitter, Facebook ban

The space allows Trump to post comments, images, and videos.

“In a time of silence and lies,” a video Trump posted to the platform Tuesday night says. The video then plays news reports describing his suspension from Twitter.

“A beacon of freedom arises. A place to speak freely and safely,” the video continues, showing the new platform. “Straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump.”

The technology appears to be powered by Campaign Nucleus— the “digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organizations,” created by his former campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

The space allows Trump to post, and allows followers to share the former president’s posts to Twitter and Facebook, however, the new platform does not have a feature to allow users to “reply” or engage with Trump’s posts.

“This is just a one-way communication,” one source familiar with the space told Fox News. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.” – READ MORE

