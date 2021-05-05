House Republicans confident Liz Cheney will be ousted from leadership, discussing her replacement

(UPDATE): House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was caught on hot mic Tuesday saying he’s “lost confidence” in Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.).

“I think she’s got real problems,” McCarthy reportedly told Fox News host Steve Doocy off-air just before he was interviewed live on “Fox & Friends”. “I’ve had it with … I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence. … Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place.”

His comments appear to confirm reports that his working relationship with Cheney has deteriorated and that House Republicans may move to oust Cheney from GOP leadership.

(…)

House Republicans are inching closer to forcing House GOP Conference Chairman Liz Cheney (Wyo.) from her leadership position, with some so confident she will be removed that several congresswomen are being discussed to replace her, according to multiple reports.

“Liz is gone. Just a question of how and when,” one Republican lawmaker told CNN on condition of anonymity. – READ MORE

