Trump Knocks Obama, Biden for ‘8 Long Years’ of Foreign Policy Failures: ‘They Should Be Ashamed’

During a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday, President Donald Trump went after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over foreign policy.

According to the president, the former vice president was partly responsible for the Obama administration’s foreign policy strategy. He referenced Biden’s claim at a recent rally that “foreign leaders called him up and begged him” to run for president.

“Foreign countries liked it much better when they could push us around, rip us off, and make us pay for the privilege of handing over our jobs and handing over our wealth,” said Trump. “Eight long years ago, if you remember, I said it’s really bad and we’re never going back. The previous administration, what they did to our country, they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Trump also paraphrased Biden’s campaign promise to “restore” America’s soul, claiming that his policies will only help other countries.

“Sleepy Joe said that he’s running to quote ‘save the world,’ well he wants to save every country but ours,” said Trump. – READ MORE