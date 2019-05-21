NY Times runs piece saying the ‘happiest of all’ American wives are ‘religious conservatives.’ Social media loses its mind.

The New York Times caused an avalanche of social media anger on Sunday after publishing a report finding that the happiest of all American wives consider themselves religious conservatives.

A New York Times Opinion tweet said, “It turns out that the happiest of all wives in America are religious conservatives, followed by their religious progressive counterparts.”

The report, titled, “The Ties That Bind: Is Faith a Global Force for Good or Ill in the Family?” from the Institute for Family Studies and the Wheatley Institution, found that women who report above-average satisfaction with their marriages are religious conservative women.

A portion of the op-ed, which was co-authored by three researchers, stated, “Fully 73 percent of wives who hold conservative gender values and attend religious services regularly with their husbands have high-quality marriages.” – READ MORE