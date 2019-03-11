Trump Jr. Applauds Tucker Carlson’s Non-Apology

As the outrage campaign against Tucker Carlson continues to mount over recently-unearthed inappropriate comments he made on a shock jock’s radio show over a decade ago, the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is praising the Fox News host for refusing to apologize. Play Video

Over the weekend, Media Matters published a hit piece that featured several clips of Tucker Carlson on Bubba the Love Sponge radio in which he said that a 16-year-old girl marrying a 27-year-old man is not akin to rape.

“Look, just to make it absolutely clear. I am not defending underage marriage at all. I just don’t think it’s the same thing exactly as pulling a child from a bus stop and sexually assaulting that child,” Carlson said on the show. “The rapist, in this case, has made a lifelong commitment to live and take care of the person, so it is a little different. I mean, let’s me honest about it.”

This is how to handle the outrage mob. Remember, even the most sincere apology means nothing to them. They want to break and ruin you. That’s their end goal. https://t.co/gngwi5EKy4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 11, 2019

Other clips featured Carlson talking about how women enjoy being told what to do by their man. He also uttered the words “c***” and “whore.” – MORE