Dolly Parton Manager: ‘We Did Not Approve’ Use of Song on Elizabeth Warren Campaign

A manager for Dolly Parton called out Democratic 2020 hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) saying she did not get approval to use Parton’s song “9 to 5” at her campaign events.

At a recent campaign launch event Warren played the Dolly Parton song “9 to 5,” which features lyrics that describe working class concerns.

Parton sings in part:

Workin’ 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin’

Barely gettin’ by, it’s all takin’ and no givin’

They just use your mind and they never give you credit

It’s enough to drive you crazy if you let it

9 to 5, for service and devotion

You would think that I would deserve a fat promotion

Want to move ahead but the boss won’t seem to let me

I swear sometimes that man is out to get me!

However, Parton’s manager, Danny Nozell, told the Associated Press, “We did not approve the request, and we do not approve requests like this of (a) political nature” – MORE