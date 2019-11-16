Trump Is Picking up Volunteers, Donors Around Impeachment Probe

President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee are successfully fundraising and recruiting donors around the impeachment inquiry.

The RNC says more than 75,000 new people have signed up to volunteer after spending time on its anti-impeachment website. Another 100,000 new donors have given to Trump since the announcement of the impeachment proceedings in September. And, along the way, the RNC has spent more than $10 million on impeachment-related TV ads, according to the Associated Press.

✔️75,000 new volunteers ✔️100,000 new donors The American people see through the Democrat #SchiffShow and are showing their support for @realDonaldTrump! #KeepAmericaGreat 🇺🇸https://t.co/ZAvTtarZ1J — Marc Lotter (@marc_lotter) November 10, 2019

All of this points to a larger trend of the Trump campaign trying to own impeachment.

“It didn’t seem possible to get President Trump’s supporters more fired up than they already were,” Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s spokesman, told the AP. “Democrats have done it with their sham impeachment proceedings,” –READ MORE