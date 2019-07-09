Trump Is More Popular Today Than He Was on Election Day, a New Poll Shows

A just-released ABC News/Washington Post poll shows President Donald Trump is more popular now among registered voters than he was on Election Day in 2016.

This means that despite constant media attacks, endless frivolous investigations, and a myriad of seemingly impeachment-worthy hoaxes by the Democrats, Trump is sitting just as pretty as he did on the day of his historic victory over rival Hillary Clinton.

This particular poll found that the president saw a five-point jump in support from April.

Trump hit 47 percent approval among registered voters, a rate higher than his 45.9 percent of the popular vote he had in defeating Hillary Clinton.

BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump’s approval rating hits HIGHEST point of his Presidency!



PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT!#Trump2020 https://t.co/lp3iS3MWXM — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) July 7, 2019

Perhaps more worrisome for the Democrats is that this jump in support came after the first round of Democratic primary debates. – READ MORE