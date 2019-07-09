NBC attempts to connect Mitch McConnell to slavery, but ignores Barack Obama and Kamala Harris

NBC News published a controversial story Monday in an apparent attempt to connect Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s great-great grandfathers’ slave-owning history to the Kentucky Republican’s modern-day opposition to reparations.

While NBC was widely scorned for the story — including by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) who said it is “stunning to see a major news outlet write up something like this” — perhaps no rebuke was stronger than that from conservative commentator Erick Erickson.

(…)

Indeed, while NBC shamelessly attempted to connect McConnell to slavery, the news outlet has yet to publish a story about Democratic presidential contender Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), whose own father has admitted she is descended from Jamaican plantation slave owners.

Meanwhile, as Erickson pointed out at The Resurgent, former President Barack Obama is also descended from slave owners on his white mother’s side of the family. – READ MORE