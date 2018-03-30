Trump, in campaign-style speech, promises the wall: ‘We’re getting that sucker built!’

President Trump touted the early stages of construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, promising to “get that sucker built” in a campaign-style speech Thursday in Richfield, Ohio.

The speech, which lasted over an hour, was slated to help roll out his $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan, but he also hit a wide range of agenda items, including his paramount campaign promise: the border wall.

“We started our wall—what a thing of beauty,” Trump said, noting critics suggested he would “give up.” “Has he given up? No I never give up.”

Trump added: “We’re getting that sucker built!”

The president’s comments come after he floated the idea of reprogramming military-designated funding to finance construction of the wall. Congressional sources told Fox News this week the move would be “impossible” without congressional approval at some point in the “reprogramming process,” as the money would need to be moved from one agency to another. – READ MORE

