Trump impeached by House over Capitol riots, becomes first president to face rebuke twice

The House of Representatives Wednesday made history by voting to impeach President Trump for a second time for “incitement of insurrection” after a mob of his supporters besieged the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a failed attempt to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden‘s electoral college win.

The House voted 232-197 to impeach the president. Ten Republicans joined with Democrats.

Trump has just one week left in office, but the supporters of the impeachment push say Trump is too dangerous to stay in office a minute longer. The impeachment resolution condemns Trump for spreading lies that he won the election in a landslide and whipping up a crowd of supporters in Washington D.C. before the riot that killed five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

“The bottom line is this: This Capitol was stormed. People died because of the big lies that were being told by this president, and by too many people on the other side of the aisle. Enough,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in a floor speech before the vote. “People should be outraged as to what happened. It was unforgivable, unconscionable.

“The president of the United States instigated an attempted coup in this country,” McGovern continued. “People died. … If this is not an impeachable offense. I don’t know what the hell is. This president is not fit to remain in office.” – READ MORE

