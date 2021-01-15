Rep. Marjorie Greene says she will file for impeachment against Joe Biden on the first day of his presidency in order to avoid violence

Newly elected Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) announced Wednesday that she would be filing articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden on the first full day of his presidency.

Greene made the announcement during an interview on NewsmaxTV.

“I would like to announce on behalf of the American people, we have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable. We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies,” Greene said.

“So on January 21st, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden,” she added.

NewsmaxTV host Greg Kelly noted that the effort would have a slim chance of success in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and asked her if it would be merely symbolic.

“Well, like I said, I’m a big believer of having people in office that are actually willing to do the job. And I can’t imagine people in this country being so fearful of a future of a Biden presidency that they may be willing to commit violence like they did in the Capitol here in Washington, D.C.,” said Greene.- READ MORE

