TRUMP: I’M ‘DREAMING’ OF 2020 DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

President Donald Trump said during a Saturday night rally in Kansas that he is “dreaming” of running against Democrats in the 2020 presidential election.

“So far, I’m dreaming of those [2020 presidential] candidates,” Trump said. “I see those candidates before my eyes. Every night before I go to sleep. Sometimes while I’m sleeping I love them so much.”

Trump went on to slam a long list of Democrats that he views as potential challengers in the 2020 race, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker.

“I’ve got more Indian blood in me than Pocahontas, and I have none,” Trump said, referring to Sen. Warren. “Sadly, I have none. But I have more than she does.” – READ MORE

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon said that Michael Avenatti, or someone like him, could be the Democrat’s answer to President Trump in 2020.

“If Bernie Sanders had an ounce of Avenatti’s fearlessness, he would’ve been the Democratic nominee, and we would have had a much tougher time beating him,” said Bannon, who appeared on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday. “Avenatti … has a fearlessness and is a fighter. I think he’ll go through a lot of this field if he decides to stick with it. I don’t think a professional politician is going to be there at the end of the day.”

Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels who also represents one of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers, Julie Swetnick, has been a frequent Trump critic. Avenatti has also teased a 2020 run, attending early campaign-related events in Iowa as well as the Democratic Party’s meeting in Chicago.

Trump is a moron. He knows nothing about me or my client. He is trying to divert attention away from Julie as a smokescreen. I challenge him to debate me regarding Kavanaugh and his accusers and our respective backgrounds. He will never agree because he is a coward and weak. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Bannon said Avenatti’s outsider background will be to his benefit, as career politicians haven’t been able to combat Trump.- READ MORE