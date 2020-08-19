Trump: ‘If You Can Protest In Person, You Can Vote In Person’

With Democrats pushing universal mail-in ballots for all Americans, President Trump on Wednesday said if people can “protest in person” they can “vote in person.”

“IF YOU CAN PROTEST IN PERSON, YOU CAN VOTE IN PERSON!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

IF YOU CAN PROTEST IN PERSON, YOU CAN VOTE IN PERSON! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Trump’s tweet came as protests continue in several major cities following the death of George Floyd May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police. While many state governors have enacted stay-at-home regulations for residents, they allow for protesters to gather in large groups, with or without masks.

The president said Monday that if universal mail-in voting is allowed, the U.S. is “never going to have a fair” presidential election. In a wide-ranging phone interview with the hosts of “Fox & Friends,” the president said that mail-in voting can allow fraud. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --