Trump: “I Think I Know” Who Was Behind 9/11 Attacks

President Trump says he knows who was behind the September 11, 2001 attacks, telling ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos “Iraq did not knock down the World Trade Center,” adding “It were other people. And I think I know who the other people were. And you might also.”

Nearly 3,000 people died when 19 mostly-Saudi terrorists hijacked four passenger planes, flying them into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, while the fourth went down in a Pennsylvania field after passengers allegedly fought back. Astonishingly, the passports of three hijackers were recovered; two at the Pennsylvania crash site, and one from the World Trade Center grounds. While nobody claimed responsibility for the attacks for several months, the NSA and German intelligence reported intercepting communications pointing to al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, after which investigators linked the 19 hijackers to the terrorist organization.

Trump segued from his 9/11 comments into a criticism of America’s military intervention in the Middle East, calling it “the worst decision made in the history of our country,” and describing the region as “like quicksand.”

"It was a terrible decision to go into the Middle East. Terrible," said Trump, adding "We're now up to almost $8 trillion. And when we want to build a roadway, a highway, a school, or something, everyone's always fighting over money. It's ridiculous. So that was a bad decision."