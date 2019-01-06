Trump: ‘I don’t care’ that most federal employees working without pay ‘are Democrats’

President Trump said Saturday that he wants to end the partial government shutdown that is stretching into its third week while reiterating his claim that most of the federal workers being furloughed or forced to work without pay are Democrats.

“I don’t care that most of the workers not getting paid are Democrats, I want to stop the Shutdown as soon as we are in agreement on Strong Border Security!” the president tweeted. “I am in the White House ready to go, where are the Dems?”

I don’t care that most of the workers not getting paid are Democrats, I want to stop the Shutdown as soon as we are in agreement on Strong Border Security! I am in the White House ready to go, where are the Dems? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2019

The government entered a partial shutdown on Dec. 22, shuttering about 25 percent of the government and leaving hundreds of thousands of workers furloughed or forced to work without pay for the time being.

The shutdown began amid an impasse between the White House and lawmakers over Trump’s demand for billions of dollars in funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border..- READ MORE