Dem who called for ‘motherf***er’ Trump’s impeachment makes ‘slight alteration’ to office map involving Israel

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D), who this week became the first Muslim Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress, has made an alteration to the map in her Washington, D.C., congressional office — and it involves Israel.

After Tlaib was sworn into Congress on Thursday, a BuzzFeed reporter touring Tlaib’s new office noticed a “slight alteration” to Tlaib’s map. A picture revealed that someone — it’s not clear who — placed a sticky note near Israel. That same note included the word “Palestine” and an arrow pointing to the region.

Someone has already made a slight alteration to the map that hangs in Rashida Tlaib’s new congressional office. pic.twitter.com/mwyshIog4r — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) January 3, 2019

Despite officially being a member of Congress for just two days, Tlaib has already stirred lots of controversy.

Perhaps most shocking was her claim — which she made on the very same day she officially became a sitting member of Congress — that "we're gonna impeach the motherf***er!" She was referring to President Donald Trump. Video of Tlaib's remarks went viral, triggering a wave of backlash.