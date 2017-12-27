Trump Goes Into His Own Wallet to Give a Big Thank You to Those Who Had to Protect Him on Christmas

Mar-a-Lago served “hundreds of meals” to local law enforcement officers and Secret Service.

While a host of law enforcement — local, state, and federal — may have missed their own weekend celebrations to protect the president as he and his family vacation in Mar-a-Lago over Christmas, they at least got a good meal out of the assignment.

According to CNN, Donald Trump’s Christmas celebration at his Florida resort included more than just a feast for family and friends. He and the First Lady hired out a caterer to provide a “full Christmas spread” to the Secret Service, military officers, and Palm Beach county sheriffs who keep the family safe. – READ MORE

