China Erects A Trump Statue For The New Year

A statue resembling President Donald Trump has been spotted in a shopping mall in China in light of the Chinese New Year.

Since 2018 is “The Year Of The Dog,” a mall in Taiyuan, China decided to displaya giant statue of a white dog that resembles Trump. The statue of the dog has Trump’s signature hair style and mimics the president’s hand gestures with his index finger pointed upwards, a pose Trump often does while speaking.

A statue resembling US President #DonaldTrump and his iconic hairdo has been spotted in a shopping mall in Taiyuan. It resembles the large, inflatable Trump-chicken seen earlier this year. 2017 was the year of the chicken. 2018 will usher in the year of dog, starting in February. pic.twitter.com/9PTgEtg10w — China Plus News (@ChinaPlusNews) December 25, 2017

