Trump Gives Update On Melania’s Health – Will Leave Hospital In ‘2 Or 3 Days’

Posted on by
President Donald Trump provided an update on First Lady Melania Trump’s health in a Tuesday morning tweet.

Melania’s communications director Stephanie Grisham revealed to the public Monday that “First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump provided an update on First Lady Melania Trump's health in a Tuesday morning tweet. Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you

