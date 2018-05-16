Politics
Trump Gives Update On Melania’s Health – Will Leave Hospital In ‘2 Or 3 Days’
President Donald Trump provided an update on First Lady Melania Trump’s health in a Tuesday morning tweet.
Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2018
Melania’s communications director Stephanie Grisham revealed to the public Monday that “First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
President Donald Trump provided an update on First Lady Melania Trump's health in a Tuesday morning tweet. Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you
The Daily Caller