Is Bill O’Reilly About To Make His Cable News Comeback?

According to reports, Bill O’Reilly is staging a cable news comeback — but it won’t be with his former employer, which abruptly parted ways with him amid #MeToo accusations before #MeToo was a thing. O’Reilly, sources tell Page Six, is currently in negotiations with another conservative cable network, Newsmax TV.

Page Six reports that Newsmax TV, which bills itself as a “kinder, gentler” Fox News, is angling to lock in O’Reilly, Greta Van Susteren, and Eric Bolling for its primetime lineup. Another well-known name rumored to be in the mix for a regular panel spot is former WH press secretary (and WH Easter Bunny) Sean Spicer.

“The deals are not done yet, but talks are in the advanced stages, certainly with O’Reilly,” a source told Page Six. “The thinking is, following a 6 p.m. news show, Greta would anchor the 7 p.m. hour, O’Reilly would be back at 8 p.m., and Bolling could smoothly continue on at 9 p.m. Spicer and his cohorts would go on at 10 p.m., with the later slot allowing the show to be looser. But the deals are not yet signed and sealed.”

O’Reilly’s talks with Newsmax reportedly gained momentum with the hiring of Fox’s former executive vice president of news, Michael Clemente. – READ MORE

