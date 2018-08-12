Trump Gives High Praise to New Mexican President, Issues Major Threat to Canada

Economic relations with one of America’s neighbors are improving, but another neighbor is failing to collaborate with the United States, President Donald Trump said Friday.

“Deal with Mexico is coming along nicely. Autoworkers and farmers must be taken care of or there will be no deal. New President of Mexico has been an absolute gentleman. Canada must wait. Their Tariffs and Trade Barriers are far too high. Will tax cars if we can’t make a deal!” Trump tweeted.

Deal with Mexico is coming along nicely. Autoworkers and farmers must be taken care of or there will be no deal. New President of Mexico has been an absolute gentleman. Canada must wait. Their Tariffs and Trade Barriers are far too high. Will tax cars if we can’t make a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

Canada issued a statement in response, the Montreal Gazette reported.

“Our focus is unchanged. We’ll keep standing up for Canadian interests as we work toward a modernized trilateral NAFTA agreement,” the statement said. – READ MORE

Trudeau welcomed immigrants with “open arms,” but that hasn’t worked for Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may find himself in a more difficult position come re-election time, according to Bloomberg, because he’s had such a loose policy on allowing asylum seekers to penetrate Canada’s southern border.

Bloomberg Quint reports that Trudeau is facing a ‘backlash” in his home country for comments he made back in 2017, right after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, declaring Canada a safe space for immigrants turned down by the United States.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength,” Trudeau tweeted in response to news that the U.S. would apply greater force to stemming the flow of illegal immigrants across its own southern border. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1