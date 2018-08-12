    True Pundit

    Politics World

    Trump Gives High Praise to New Mexican President, Issues Major Threat to Canada

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Economic relations with one of America’s neighbors are improving, but another neighbor is failing to collaborate with the United States, President Donald Trump said Friday.

    “Deal with Mexico is coming along nicely. Autoworkers and farmers must be taken care of or there will be no deal. New President of Mexico has been an absolute gentleman. Canada must wait. Their Tariffs and Trade Barriers are far too high. Will tax cars if we can’t make a deal!” Trump tweeted.

    Canada issued a statement in response, the Montreal Gazette reported.

    “Our focus is unchanged. We’ll keep standing up for Canadian interests as we work toward a modernized trilateral NAFTA agreement,” the statement said. – READ MORE

    Trudeau welcomed immigrants with “open arms,” but that hasn’t worked for Canada.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may find himself in a more difficult position come re-election time, according to Bloomberg, because he’s had such a loose policy on allowing asylum seekers to penetrate Canada’s southern border.

    Bloomberg Quint reports that Trudeau is facing a ‘backlash” in his home country for comments he made back in 2017, right after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, declaring Canada a safe space for immigrants turned down by the United States.

    “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength,” Trudeau tweeted in response to news that the U.S. would apply greater force to stemming the flow of illegal immigrants across its own southern border. – READ MORE

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Trump Gives High Praise to New Mexican President, Issues Major Threat to Canada
    Trump Gives High Praise to New Mexican President, Issues Major Threat to Canada

    'So we’ll see what happens. We may do a deal separately with Mexico and we’ll negotiate with Canada at a later time. But we’re having very good discussions with Mexico.'

    The Western Journal The Western Journal
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: