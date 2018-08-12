Bruce Ohr to Appear Before Congress For Closed-Door Interview on August 28

Twice-demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr will appear before Congress to answer why he had over 60 contacts with dossier author, Christopher Steele.

Top DOJ official Bruce Ohr was acting as a backchannel after the FBI ‘terminated’ Christopher Steele in November of 2016. The FBI was being funneled intel from Steele through Bruce Ohr.

On Friday evening, Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) announced Bruce Ohr will appear before Congress later in August.

“He owes the American public the full truth,” Meadows said.

Meadows tweeted: DOJ official Bruce Ohr will come before Congress on August 28 to answer why he had 60+ contacts with dossier author, Chris Steele, as far back as January 2016.- READ MORE

Three former Department of Justice (DOJ) officials on Friday expressed incredulity over reports that a top official continued to have contact with a former British spy after the FBI had cut ties with him during the Russia investigation.

The ex-spy, Christopher Steele, authored the infamous dossier of salacious but mostly unverified information regarding President Donald Trump. Justice officials used that dossier — paid for by 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) — to help obtain an eavesdropping warrant under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to monitor possible ties between Russia and Trump campaign advisers.

The Hill reported this week on communications between Steele (pictured above right) and Bruce Ohr, who at the time was associate deputy attorney general at DOJ. Those communications took place in January 2017 — after the FBI had determined it no longer would use Steele as a source.

Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, worked for Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm hired by Clinton and the DNC through a cutout, the law firm Perkins Coie. Fusion GPS paid Steele to produce the dossier.

“It sounds like they decommissioned this informant and fully intended to keep using him,” former federal prosecutor James Trusty said on “The Ingraham Angle.” Trusty told Fox News host Ingraham that it is deeply troubling.

“It’s a huge red flag, Laura. I mean, I was with the Justice Department 17 years, seven in D.C.,” he said. “And I can’t, for the life of me, figure out any good explanation for why Bruce, who I knew, was sitting down with a decommissioned informant.”

Ingraham asked if it is conceivable that Ohr (pictured above left) did not know what his wife was working on for Fusion GPS. – READ MORE

