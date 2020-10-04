Trump Given Remdesivir in Effort To Combat COVID-19 Infection

President Donald Trump will remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for a few days after his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The president’s physician made known, through a letter shared by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, that Trump was given the first dose of the antiviral drug Remdesivir in an effort to treat the coronavirus infection.

White House physician Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley noted in a letter on Friday evening that Trump, 74, is “doing very well.”

“He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy,” the letter read. “He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --