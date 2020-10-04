Trump campaign senior adviser Steve Cortes says Trump ‘upbeat and assertive’ after coronavirus diagnosis

Trump campaign Senior Adviser Steve Cortes said on Sunday that the president is “upbeat and assertive as ever” while he fights the coronavirus after reports and comments that the president as recently as Friday was showing concerning signs after his diagnosis.

Cortes made the comments on President Trump’s health during a conversation with Fox News’ Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

“He’s doing well … We spoke to the president yesterday, we meaning senior campaign staff … He was as upbeat and assertive as he’s ever been,” Cortes said.

Cortes also mentioned a Saturday night video released by the president which he said showed “Donald Trump the fighter speaking directly to the American people extemporaneously for four minutes, looking good, sounding good and of course most importantly of all we know what his doctor said which is his progress has been incredible.”

Cortes added: “This president is going to recover, we are highly confident of that.”

The president was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus overnight Thursday into Friday. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on “Justice with Judge Jeanine” Saturday that the president was experiencing symptoms that had his staff “real concerned” on Friday, including fever and low blood oxygen level, but that he has since improved.

“I’m very, very optimistic based on the current results,” Meadows said of Trump, cautioning that the doctor said, “He’s not out of the woods for the next 48 hours or so.” – READ MORE

