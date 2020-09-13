Trump gets a second nomination for Nobel Peace Prize after Serbia-Kosovo deal

President Trump has received a second nomination for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize after he helped secure a deal for normalized economic relations between Serbia and Kosovo — days after he was nominated for his role in a deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Trump was nominated by Magnus Jacobsson, a member of the Swedish Parliament, who announced Friday that he was nominating the Trump administration along with Serbia and Kosovo “for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House.”

“Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace,” he said.

The deal, signed at the White House last week, normalizes economic relations between the two former adversaries — and also includes Kosovo recognizing Israel, and Serbia agreeing to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

The nomination letter to the Nobel Committee is a preliminary step, and anyone within certain categories — including lawmakers, university professors and prior recipients — can nominate candidates. There were 318 candidates for the 2020 prize.

The prize recipient is determined by a five-person Nobel Committee, which is appointed by the Norwegian Parliament. The winner of the Peace Prize for 2021 will not be announced until October of next year.

Fox News first reported this week that Trump’s name was submitted for the 2021 prize by Norwegian lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who cited Trump’s role in brokering a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). – READ MORE

