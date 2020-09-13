Gavin Newsom at Ash-Strewn Wildfire Site: ‘The Debate Is Over Around Climate Change’ (VIDEO)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), without evidence, declared Friday that the ongoing wildfires in his state prove the science surrounding global warming is now officially settled.

“The debate is over around climate change. Just come to the state of California, observe it with your own eyes,” a grinning Newsom told reporters while touring the fire-ravaged North Complex near Oroville. “It’s not an intellectual debate, it’s not even debatable.”

CA Gov. Gavin Newsom: “The debate is OVER around climate change.” pic.twitter.com/ATFQQWOpsa — The Hill (@thehill) September 11, 2020

“We’re in the midst of a climate emergency, we’re in the midst of a climate crisis,” he continued. “We’re experiences weather conditions the likes of which we’ve never experienced in our lifetime. We’re experiencing what so many people predicted decades and decades ago. All of that now is reality.” – READ MORE

