Trump: German people are ‘turning against’ their government because of migration

President Trump on Monday weighed in on internal politics facing Germany, saying the country’s people are “turning against” their government over the issue of migration.

“The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition,” Trump wrote in a tweet Monday morning.

The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition. Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

“Crime in Germany is way up,” Trump claimed in the tweet. “Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1