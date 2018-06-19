WATCH: Dem Rep Admits the Child Immigrant Crisis During Obama Admin Was ‘Kept Very Quiet’

Amid the controversy and heavy media focus on United States authorities separating illegal immigrant families at the border, a Democratic lawmaker admitted the crisis of minors crossing the border during former President Barack Obama’s administration was “kept very quiet.”

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield how the images of children being kept in cages are similar to how kids were detained when Obama was president.

“I released some of those photos because it was kept very quiet under the Obama administration. There were large numbers of people coming in. The Obama administration was trying to keep this quiet,” Cuellar said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1