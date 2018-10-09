TRUMP: ‘FRAUDSTER’ BLUMENTHAL WAS ‘HORRIBLE’ TO KAVANAUGH

President Donald Trump attacked Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal at the White House Monday for his treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump was asked about the confirmation process for Kavanaugh on the White House driveway by reporters. Trump did not hold back on how he thought Democrats had handled the sexual misconduct allegations against his SCOTUS pick.

“I thought the way they behaved was absolutely atrocious,” Trump said.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. From the leaks of important documents to the statements they made to watching Blumenthal, who was a fraudster when it came to Vietnam. What he did was horrible.- READ MORE