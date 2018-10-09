ELIZABETH WARREN CELEBRATES INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY INSTEAD OF COLUMBUS DAY

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts used Columbus Day to honor the country’s indigenous people rather than celebrate the anniversary of explorer Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas.

“Today we celebrate Native American communities, [and] the pride [and] resilience of people reclaiming their history [and] traditions,” Warren tweeted on Monday. “We honor the contributions that Native people make to a country that has taken so much [and] keeps asking for more. #IndigenousPeoplesDay”

The Massachusetts senator further recommended honoring the Native American community by electing two Democratic candidates, Deb Haaland of New Mexico and Sharice Davis of Kansas, during the November midterm elections. – READ MORE