    True Pundit

    Politics

    ELIZABETH WARREN CELEBRATES INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY INSTEAD OF COLUMBUS DAY

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts used Columbus Day to honor the country’s indigenous people rather than celebrate the anniversary of explorer Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas.

    “Today we celebrate Native American communities, [and] the pride [and] resilience of people reclaiming their history [and] traditions,” Warren tweeted on Monday. “We honor the contributions that Native people make to a country that has taken so much [and] keeps asking for more. #IndigenousPeoplesDay”

    The Massachusetts senator further recommended honoring the Native American community by electing two Democratic candidates, Deb Haaland of New Mexico and Sharice Davis of Kansas, during the November midterm elections. – READ MORE

     

    Elizabeth Warren Celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day Instead Of Columbus Day
    Elizabeth Warren Celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day Instead Of Columbus Day

    #IndigenousPeoplesDay

    dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: