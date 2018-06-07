Politics World
Trump forced Kim Jong Un to ‘beg’ for meeting, Giuliani says
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un “begged” for the summit with President Trump to go on after Trump canceled it last month, Rudy Giuliani reportedly said Wednesday.
Speaking in Tel Aviv, Giuliani claimed that after Trump sent a letter to Kim Jong Un calling off the June 12 talks in Singapore, Kim “got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in.”
Trump has since announced that the meeting with Kim is back on and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced Tuesday that it would be held at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore
The former New York mayor, who is also part of Trump’s legal team handling special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, defended his sharp comments in an interview with The Associated Press, turning down the notion that they could affect the mood before the historic meeting.
“It is pointing out that the president is the stronger figure,” Giuliani told outlet. “And you’re not going to have useful negotiations unless he accepts that.” – READ MORE
