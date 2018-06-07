Grassley Blasts ‘Insufficient’ DOJ Over Request For Michael Flynn Docs

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is accusing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of providing an “insufficient” response to requests for documents about the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“This is no ordinary criminal case,” Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley wrote in a letterWednesday to Rosenstein, who is overseeing the special counsel’s investigation. “It is at the heart of a political firestorm over the President’s alleged statements about it to the former FBI Director, whom he later dismissed. Congress has a right to know the full story and to know it now.”

Grassley, a Republican, has requested documents and interviews to help figure out whether the FBI believed that Flynn lied during a Jan. 24, 2017 interview about his contacts a month earlier with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

Flynn pleaded guilty on Dec. 1 to lying to FBI agents about those contacts. He reportedly denied discussing sanctions with Kislyak, though it has been reported that sanctions were mentioned in their conversation.

Grassley wants to see a transcript of the Flynn-Kislyak interaction as well as notes from Flynn’s first FBI interview.

The Republican noted “public skepticism” towards the Justice Department and FBI because of the fact that details from transcripts of Flynn’s conversation with Kislyak were illegally leaked to the media. Grassley also noted that one of the FBI agents who interviewed Flynn is Peter Strzok, the deputy counterintelligence official who was removed from the special counsel investigation because of his anti-Trump text messages. – READ MORE

