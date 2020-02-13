Trump Flies Unannounced To Dover AFB After N.H. Rally To Pay Respects To Two Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan

After a raucous campaign rally in New Hampshire, President Trump on Monday took an unannounced trip to Dover Air Force Base to take part in a somber “dignified transfer ceremony” for two 28-year-old soldiers killed in Afghanistan.

After a brief prayer inside a C-17 transport plane, the president and Vice President Mike Pence stood at attention in a light rain as two U.S. flag-draped transfer cases were carried down the plane’s ramp by six members of the military wearing white gloves. The cases contained the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Antonio R. Rodriguez, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Sgt. 1st Class Javier J. Gutierrez, of San Antonio, Texas, who both died Saturday in a firefight in Nangarhar Province.

Also attending the ceremony were people traveling with the president, including daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“These were fallen heroes and we were close by and the president wrapped his rally early so he could come,” O’Brien told the press on board Air Force One. – READ MORE

